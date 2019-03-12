Is the worst over on dud loans in state-run banks? Here's what data says

Is the worst over on dud loans in state-run banks? As a result of the asset quality review, standard restructured advances (SRAs) in these banks fell to Rs 0.34 trillion (or 0.5 per cent of gross advances) by Q3 FY19 from a peak of Rs 3.93 trillion (or seven per cent of gross advances) in FY15. Over the same period, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moved to 13.7 per cent of gross advances from five per cent.

State-run banks had set aside Rs 8.12 trillion in provisions by Q3 FY19 since recognition began in FY15. As a result, the Provision Coverage Ratio (inclusive of provision ...