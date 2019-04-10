Karnam Sekar to take over as MD, CEO of Indian Overseas Bank from July 1

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank sees improvement in bad loan ratios in coming quarters
PSU banks extend gain on government Rs 830 bn fund infusion plan
OBC, Canara Bank: Two PSU bank stocks that look bullish on the charts
PSU banks extend gains; Canara, PNB, Vijaya,Syndicate Bank hit 3-month high
Nifty PSU Bank index hits 4-month high; SBI, Canara Bank up 3%
-
The government on Tuesday said Karnam Sekar, MD and CEO of the erstwhile Dena Bank, will take over as MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank from July 1. His term will end in June next year. He will work as officer on special duty and whole-time director with IOB till the end of June this year.
Also, R A Sankara Narayanan, former MD and CEO of Vijaya Bank, will move to Canara Bank in the same position. His term will end in January 2020.
R K Yaduvanshi, executive director at Dena Bank, will move as executive director of Punjab National Bank. Nageshwara Rao, executive director at Vijaya Bank, will move to Syndicate Bank as officer on special duty and full-time director. Murali Ramaswami, another executive director at Vijay Bank, will move to Bank of Baroda. He will be OSD till the end of September 2019.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU