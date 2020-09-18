JUST IN
Kazakhstan cancels PNB subsidiary's licence for failing to meet norms

PNB holds 41.64 per cent in JSC Tengri Bank, the bank said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PNB, Punjab national bank
JSC Tengri Bank has nine branches in Kazakhstan.

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said the financial regulator of Kazakhstan has revoked licence of its associate for failure to meet prudential standards and other mandatory norms.

PNB holds 41.64 per cent in JSC Tengri Bank, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The financial regulator of Kazakhstan has revoked the licence of JSC Tengri Bank on account of failure to observe prudential standards and other mandatory norms and limits by the JSC Tengri Bank, it said.

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 23:27 IST

