Kotak Mahindra Bank's chances of FTSE inclusion brighten

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank could get added to the FTSE All-World Index during the index rebalancing in September, following an increase in investment legroom for foreign investors. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pruned their holdings in the bank over the last five quarters.

As a result, the legroom for foreign investment in the stock has increased from 11.88 per cent in December 2020 quarter to 19.8 per cent at the end of March 2022 quarter. To be eligible to be part of the FTSE index, the minimum room for overseas investment has to be 20 per ...