JUST IN

No constraint on tech spends: ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi
Axis Bank Q4 net rises 54% at Rs 4,118 cr; net interest income up 17%
Axis Bank Q4 net profit soars 54% to Rs 4,118 cr; NII up 17%
ICICI Bank launches India's 'open-for-all' digital ecosystem for MSMEs
AU Small Finance Bank looking at 30% asset growth for five years
RBI imposes Rs 1.12 cr penalty on Bank of Maharashtra for non-compliance
BoI plans Rs 2,500 cr equity capital raise to comply with shareholding norm
RBI imposes Rs 1.12 cr penalty on Bank of Maharashtra for non-compliance
Card-less cash withdrawals at ATMs may burden banks with additional costs
Six groups set up to improve PSB functioning to submit report by December
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

NABARD to raise Rs 3.5 trn in FY23; bond issuance seen at Rs 45,000 cr

What is credit score & why is it important?

Business Standard

Kotak Mahindra Bank's chances of FTSE inclusion brighten

To be eligible to be part of the FTSE index, the minimum room for overseas investment has to be 20 per cent

Topics
Kotak Mahindra Bank | FTSE | FPIs

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank could get added to the FTSE All-World Index during the index rebalancing in September, following an increase in investment legroom for foreign investors. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pruned their holdings in the bank over the last five quarters.

As a result, the legroom for foreign investment in the stock has increased from 11.88 per cent in December 2020 quarter to 19.8 per cent at the end of March 2022 quarter. To be eligible to be part of the FTSE index, the minimum room for overseas investment has to be 20 per ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Kotak Mahindra Bank

First Published: Fri, April 29 2022. 06:08 IST

`
.