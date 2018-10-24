Kotak Mahindra Bank's net profit up 21.3% yoy to Rs 17.47 bn in Q2

Private lender reported a 21.3 per cent increase in its September 2018 quarter (Q2) consolidated net profit, on account of higher interest and fee income. The of the bank’s loan book also improved during the quarter.

at the consolidated level rose to Rs 17.47 billion for Q2, from Rs 14.41 billion in the year-ago period.

Total consolidated income rose 18.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 108.29 billion.

At the standalone level, which represents the banking operations, the net profit increased by 15 per cent to Rs 11.42 billion, against Rs 9.94 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances on a consolidated basis, fell to 1.91 per cent for the September quarter, against 2.14 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 1.93 per cent in the previous June quarter.

Net NPAs as a percentage of net advances stood at 0.73 per cent for the September quarter, against 1.08 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 0.77 per cent in the June quarter. The decline in NPA ratios indicates an improvement in

Consolidated net interest margin or NIMs for September 2018 quarter stood at 4.1 per cent, against 4.2 per cent in the previous June quarter and 4.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

As per Basel III, the consolidated (CAR) stood at 18.7 per cent as compared to 19.2 per cent in the year-ago period. For standalone operations, the CAR came in at 17.04 per cent in Q2 from 18.36 per cent a year ago.

For the standalone bank, net interest income increased by 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 26.89 billion, while other income, which includes fee income, was up 26.3 per cent YoY to Rs 12.05 billion in the September quarter.

Average savings deposits grew by 43 per cent to Rs 686 billion, while average were up 22 per cent to Rs 278 billion, compared to the year-ago period.

As a result, the ratio of current and savings accounts (CASA), which are low-cost sources of funds, to total deposits grew from 47.8 per cent a year ago to 50.2 per cent as at the end of September 2018 quarter.