On a standalone basis, as of December quarter, the lender had a capital adequacy ratio of 18.2 per cent, with tier 1 capital at 17.7 per cent. The regulatory requirement is at 11.07 per cent

BS Reporter 

Kotak Mahindra Bank to consider raising equity capital through various means

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Sunday said it would consider raising equity capital through various means such as private placement, follow-on public offering, qualified institutional placement, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

On a standalone basis, as of December quarter, the lender had a capital adequacy ratio of 18.2 per cent, with tier 1 capital at 17.7 per cent. The regulatory requirement is at 11.07 per cent.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
First Published: Sun, April 19 2020. 23:49 IST

