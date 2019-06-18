Lakshmi Vilas Bank can't give away its 92-year-old identity: MD & CEO

The merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with Indiabulls Housing Finance will see the coming together of entities whose origins could not have been more different. The Chennai-headquartered bank was set up in 1926 in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu to cater to the interests of the local community while Indiabulls Housing, set up in 2005, was imagined to suit the needs of the largely urban population.

It will be some time before the Reserve Bank of India gives its blessings to the transaction (if at all). Parthasarathi Mukherjee, the bank’s managing director and chief executive ...