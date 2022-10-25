JUST IN
Business Standard

Life insurers' retail protection biz down YoY, seen stabilising going ahead

Max Life bucks trend with 11% YoY growth in retail protection APE in Q2

Topics
life insurance industry | NBFCs | Insurance Sector

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Life insurance
Industry experts say the problem is not on the demand side as demand continues to be stable for these products but the problem lies on the supply side

Most listed life insurers that reported their July-September (Q2FY23) quarterly earnings last week, saw their retail protection business decline on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, with the exception of Max Life Insurance, as was the case in Q1. However, some momentum was witnessed on a sequential basis, and according to industry insiders, the segment will see growth going ahead as the supply side constraints ease.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 19:16 IST

