Loan portfolio lapses cloud growth plans of IndoStar Capital Finance

Then the company had articulated plans to expand its network to 700-800 branches in the next four-five years, grow the loan book four-five times, and finance used cars and tractors. Jaggi had joined the NBFC as chief business officer in October 2020. R Sridhar, executive ...

Plans for growth, including branch expansion, of Indo-Star Capital Finance have come under a cloud after irregularities in its commercial vehicle loan portfolio came to light. Deep Jaggi took charge in January as chief executive officer (CEO) of the NBFC, which is backed by private equity firm Brookfield.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.