Manappuram Finance raises Rs 250 cr through bonds

-
ALSO READ
Manappuram Finance stock falls 12% over steep decline in QoQ profit
Manappuram Finance Q2 consolidated net profit declines 9% at Rs 370 cr
S&P upgrades Manappuram Finance's long term rating from 'B+' to 'BB-'
Muthoot Finance at new high on strong Q2 show; Manappuram also shines
Manappuram Finance extends decline, dips 11% post June quarter earnings
-
Manappuram Finance on Thursday said it has raised Rs 250 crore by issuing bonds, and the amount will be utilised to pare its debt and shore up capital resources.
The financial resources and management committee of the company's board of directors in its meeting on Thursday approved the allotment of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount of Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The bonds to be listed on the BSE bear an interest rate of 6.95 per cent per annum and are set to mature on December 30, 2024.
"The net proceeds from the subscription of the NCDs (non-convertible debentures) shall be exclusively utilised for refinancing of existing debt, augment the resources of the company and towards onward lending in gold loan, loan against properties, vehicle financing," Manappuram Finance said.
Shares of the company on Thursday ended at Rs 162.45 apiece on the BSE, down 1.19 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU