MFIs seek to roll out common code of lending with banks, NBFCs by July

The microfinance sector is pitching to bring on board banks and NBFCs (Non Banking Finance Companies) under a voluntary common code of lending, proposed to be effective by July 1, 2019.
In view of aggressive lending by banks and financial institutions in the microfinance space, microfinance companies are seeking a level-playing field by bringing all the lenders in the segment under a common code, namely Code for Responsible Lending.
The present RBI (Reserve Bank of India) regulations governing over-indebtedness in the microlending applies only to NBFCs-MFIs and not-for-profit MFIs. According to RBI regulations, the total loan amount to a single borrower should not exceed Rs 60,000 in the first cycle and Rs 100,000 in subsequent cycles, by not more than two microfinance lenders at a time.
As on March 31, 2019, commercial banks, SFB (small finance banks) and NBFC together account for nearly 62 per cent of microlending portfolio, according to data from MFIN. Banks alone account for nearly 33 per cent of the portfolio.
According to Manoj Nambiar, member of the governing board of MFIN, apart from MFIN and Sa-Dhan (another representative body of MFIs), FIDC (Finance Industry Development Council), the representative body of NBFCs, has already indicated its willingness to advise its members to follow the code. Further, MFIN is also in talks with IBA (Indian Banks’ Association) to be a part of the code, said Nambiar.
The four parameters which the code is seeking to mandate for all include—restricting the number of lenders to a single borrower to three, putting a cap of Rs one lakh borrowing by a single borrower, not lending to borrowers whose account has turned NPA (non -performing asset) previously, and lending backed by latest credit bureau report.
According to Nambiar, those who enter the agreement will be tagged as "responsible lenders'. Also, to make it more enforceable, it will ask the signatories to pass board resolutions in their respective firms to follow the norms laid out by the code.
“MFIN will publish their names publicly, so as to create moral pressure on those organisations who have not signed the agreement to come on board.”
Roughly, about 80 organisations, including ten small finance banks, nearly 55 MFI members, ten banks and five NBFCs are likely to be the part of the common conduct, he said.
With multiple financial institutions chasing same set of borrowers in rural areas, signs of over-borrowing are now apparent in the microfinance sector. In fact, close to 30-40 per cent of applications in areas where microfinance penetration is high, are now getting rejected on account of existing excess borrowing, according to some microfinance players.
MFIN and Sa-Dhan had earlier also raised the issue of over-borrowing with the Reserve Bank of India, which had advised MFIN to formulate the code of conduct, as there is no provision to limit lending by banks, according to sources.
When most MFI regulations were framed between 2012 and 2015, NBFC-MFIs used to command about 70 per cent of the microloan portfolio. However, over the years, the dynamics of the MFI industry has changed. Since NBFCs (other than NBFC-MFIs), SFBs and banks are not in the purview of RBI regulations governing MFIs, and hence microlending, MFIs are fast losing their lending space to these players.
