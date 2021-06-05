Monetary policy: RBI to buy Rs 1.2 trillion in G-SAP for Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
Explained: How bond yields impact stock market & what should investors do?
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will buy Rs 1.2 trillion of bonds from the secondary market under its government securities acquisition programme (G-SAP) for the second quarter, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.
This is in line with the expectation of the market participants who were hoping for at least a trillion-rupee purchase under G-SAP for the second quarter. The central bank has so far purchased Rs 60,000 crore of bonds of its Rs 1 trillion programme for the first quarter. The remaining Rs 40,000 crore of bonds will be purchased on June 17, the governor said in his online address, announcing the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the fiscal.
However, included in the purchase will be Rs 10,000 crore of state development loans. According to bond dealers, this indicates that in the second quarter purchase also, there will be state development loans (SDL).
The move impacted the sentiment a little bit and the 10-year bond yields rose 3 basis points from their previous close of 5.99 per cent.
“The rise in yields is probably nothing linked to the credit policy. The market got what it was hoping for. However, the SDL purchase was a new factor. And the fact that when the inflation is statistically down, the RBI is still expecting it to rise to 5 per cent, even as the core inflation remains sticky, may have impacted the sentiment somewhat,” said Harihar Krishnamurthy, head of treasury at First Rand Bank.
Bond dealers say there are other global factors at play, too. The recent US employment data release indicated that the world’s largest economy is on a recovery path and there would be a slow exit from expansionary monetary policy. This will push up US interest rates, and therefore developing market bond yields.
However, the yields would probably scale back to below 6 per cent in the subsequent days as the RBI has made conditions conducive enough for the market, they say.
The RBI governor also said India’s $600 billion forex reserves lend it resilience to face taper tantrum-like challenges. This will lend stability to the local currency.
“Our forex operations are mainly driven by the consideration of maintaining the stability of the exchange rate, which, I think, we have been quite successful in. Emerging market economies have to build up their own buffers and RBI is no exception to that,” Das said. At the same time, Deputy Governor Michael Patra explained that the recent volatility in currency forward premiums is essentially a market outcome, exacerbated by a thin market. “We watch these outcomes and stand ready to take countervailing actions to cool the forwards or the opposite, as and when necessary,” Patra said.
The rupee closed at 72.99 a dollar, from its previous close of 72.92 a dollar.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor