More borrowers take the private placement route amid liquidity crunch

There has been a steady rise in the use of the private-placement route for fund-rasing in the recent months, after a dip in the middle of 2018. The rise comes in the backdrop of tightening liquidity conditions following the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis.

Fund-raising through the private placement route hit Rs 71,183.5 crore in April, up from Rs 62,599.3 crore in the year ago period. The number is based on a three-month rolling average, calculated based on data collated by primary market tracker Prime Database. Private placement is when a company raises ...