JUST IN
'Upper layer' NBFC tag for Tata Sons calls for a new compliance policy
Tata Sons, Bajaj Finance among 16 NFBCs put in RBI's upper layer list
India Ratings upgrades non-bank lenders' outlook to neutral from improving
NBFCs' recovery to be hit after RBI action against M&M Financial Services
RBI orders M&M Financial to stop loan recovery via third party
RBI mulls allowing P2P firms to diversify risks by entering secured lending
NBFCs' asset growth to touch four-year high of nearly 11% in FY23: CRISIL
Retail investors' returns lowest in equity markets in 2003-22: Report
Appoint new CFO for RattanIndia Finance within 60 days, says NCLAT
Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise Rs 1,000 cr via public issue of bonds
You are here: Home » Finance » News » NBFCs
NARCL makes offers to acquire Jaypee Infratech debt held by Public Banks
Business Standard

Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 300 cr via secured NCDs, issue size at Rs 75 cr

Proposed NCDs have AA+ rating from ICRA denoting 'high degree of safety'

Topics
Muthoot Finance | Non convertible debentures | fund raising

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Muthoot Finance
Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Ltd has said it will raise Rs 300 crore by issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each.

This issue will be open from October 6 to October 28 with an option to close on an earlier date or extended as may be decided by the board of directors or the NCD committee. The issue has a base size of Rs 75 crore with an option to retain subscription up to Rs 225 crore.

The proposed NCDs have been rated as AA+ (Stable) by ICRA denoting “high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations”. The basic criteria to allot the proposed NCDs to the investors is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Muthoot Finance is offering individual investors seven options for secured NCDs with monthly or annual interest payment frequency or ‘on maturity redemption’ payments with coupons ranging from 7.5 per cent to 8 per cent per annum.

“We are delighted to announce our 28th public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures. As we have an AA+/Stable rating by ICRA and we are offering attractive interest rates, we are sure this edition of NCD will see an ample of subscriptions. We have allocated 90 per cent of the issue for retail and high networth individual investors who will be getting 0.50 per cent p.a more than the interest rate applicable for institutions and corporates,” said George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance.

Funds raised through the issue will be used for the company’s lending activities. A K Capital Services Limited is lead manager for the issue. IDBI Trusteeship Services is the debenture trustee. Link Intime India Private is the registrar.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Muthoot Finance

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 15:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.