Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 300 cr via secured NCDs, issue size at Rs 75 cr

-
ALSO READ
BMW's Z4 convertible has little competition, offers freedom on tap
Grasim to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via debentures to fund capex programme
Muthoot Finance sinks 9% on weak Q4 result; analysts bearish on stock
Rating agencies seek harmonisation of norms for debentures and loans
Aim to strike balance between secured, unsecured loans: Ujjivan SFB CEO
-
Muthoot Finance Ltd has said it will raise Rs 300 crore by issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each.
This issue will be open from October 6 to October 28 with an option to close on an earlier date or extended as may be decided by the board of directors or the NCD committee. The issue has a base size of Rs 75 crore with an option to retain subscription up to Rs 225 crore.
The proposed NCDs have been rated as AA+ (Stable) by ICRA denoting “high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations”. The basic criteria to allot the proposed NCDs to the investors is on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Muthoot Finance is offering individual investors seven options for secured NCDs with monthly or annual interest payment frequency or ‘on maturity redemption’ payments with coupons ranging from 7.5 per cent to 8 per cent per annum.
“We are delighted to announce our 28th public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures. As we have an AA+/Stable rating by ICRA and we are offering attractive interest rates, we are sure this edition of NCD will see an ample of subscriptions. We have allocated 90 per cent of the issue for retail and high networth individual investors who will be getting 0.50 per cent p.a more than the interest rate applicable for institutions and corporates,” said George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance.
Funds raised through the issue will be used for the company’s lending activities. A K Capital Services Limited is lead manager for the issue. IDBI Trusteeship Services is the debenture trustee. Link Intime India Private is the registrar.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 15:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU