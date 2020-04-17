Muthoot Finance to re-open all branches across India from April 20

-

Muthoot Finance said on Friday that it will re-open all the branches across India from Monday, April 20, 2020.
The company will resume all services while ensuring maximum safety of its customers. However, as the government will strictly monitor red zones and orange zones, Muthoot Finance will follow the orders issued by local authorities. Depending on the gravity of the situation in a particular state/city, the regional heads will take extra precautions, said the company.
The branches will function as usual and will adhere to all instructions laid down by the state governments for corporates resuming services from April 20, 2020.
