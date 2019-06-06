Mutual fund industry in a tizzy over DHFL fallout, halts fresh inflows

The payment default by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has sent the Rs 24-trillion mutual fund (MF) industry in a tizzy, with fund houses taking steps to contain the fallout. Some asset management companies (AMCs), with exposure to the company’s papers, halted fresh inflows and announced the so-called ‘side pocketing’.

AMCs, whose fixed maturity plans (FMPs) are due for maturity, were particularly in a tight spot, with repayments due to investors as early as Thursday. Overall, more than 160 MF schemes are exposed to various debt papers of DHFL, with more than ...