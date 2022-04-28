NABARD to raise Rs 3.5 trn in FY23; bond issuance seen at Rs 45,000 cr

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise about Rs 3.5-3.6 trillion crore: an amount that includes Rs 45,000 crore via long-term bonds this financial year (FY23) to support financing operations.

The balance amount would be raised from priority sector lending (PSL) shortfall and short-term instruments. G.R. Chintala, chairman of NABARD, said the scale of fund raising in FY23 is similar to amounts the institution raised in the year gone by (FY22).

While average costs of funds came down to 4.86 per cent in FY22 from 5.24 per cent in FY 21, this year (FY 23) the organisation do not know how it is going to be, he said.

The yield on long-term paper has hardened in markets in tandem with change in rate cycle and inflation.

The outstanding long term borrowings rose to Rs 2.8 trillion in March 2022 from Rs 2.18 trillion in March 2021. The short term borrowings declined sharply from Rs 2.41 trillion in March 2021 to Rs 1.14 trillion in March 2022. But PSL shortfall deposits swelled from Rs 0.99 trillion in March 2021 to Rs 2.52 trillion in March 2022. Banks have to keep amounts in Rural Infrastructure Development (RIDF) with institutions like equivalent to shortfall in PSL targets.

Its balance sheet size rose from Rs 6.57 trillion as on March 31, 2021 to Rs 7.57 trillion as on March 31 2022, registering growth of 15.22 per cent in FY2022. It has set a target to grow its balance sheet to Rs 8.75 trillion for FY23.

The loans portfolio expanded by 12.89 per cent from Rs 6.03 trillion in March 2021 to Rs 6.80 trillion at end of March 2022. The share of Long Term (Investment credit) was Rs 2.39 trillion crore as against Rs 1.99 trillion as on March 31, 2021.