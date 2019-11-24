Navigating a crisis: Tighter norms, coexistence with banks, future of NBFCs

What is this new Indiabulls story after the regulator rejected the Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger? Gagan Banga: Businesses have to evolve and they have to keep evolving every 10-12 years. Indiabulls is an entrepreneurial setup. So version one of Indiabulls lending business started in 2004 after our IPO where we raised all of Rs 52 crore for an enterprise value of Rs 250 crore.

By 2008, we had built a balance sheet of around Rs 15,000 crore. The financial crisis had some learnings for us and we de-grew to about Rs 9,500 crore. And, and then over the last 10 years we grew that to Rs 1.2 ...