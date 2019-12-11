NBFCs, HFCs rated up to BBB+ come under partial credit guarantee scheme

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a partial credit guarantee scheme for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and companies (HFCs). This will allow public sector (PSBs) to buy pooled assets from financially sound entities. “The window for one-time partial credit guarantee offered by the GoI (Government of India) will remain open till 30 June, 2020, or till such date by which Rs 1 trillion assets get purchased by the banks, whichever is earlier,” said the government in a statement issued after the meeting. It added, “Power has been delegated to the minister to extend the validity of the scheme by up to three months, taking into account its progress.” Rohit Poddar, joint secretary, National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco), Maharashtra, welcomed the move. He said this scheme, along with a 135 basis point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will catalyse cash flow into NBFCs. “This will enable HFCs to create credit and resolve the tight liquidity condition that the real estate sector has been facing,” he added. Such a scheme was first announced in the Budget, but only for NBFCs rated up to AA. However, AA-rated companies were anyway able to raise money from the market considering their healthy credit rating. Hence, the government’s guarantee was largely immaterial. The Cabinet therefore modified the scheme to include purchase of papers issued by NBFCs and HFCs rated up to BBB+.

Most stressed NBFCs fall under this category, while some have already slipped into D category after recent default. To include even those companies, the government said can now purchase papers of even those NBFCs and HFCs provided they have been only in the SMA-0 category before August 1, 2018, or before the IL&FS crisis started. Special Mention Account (SMA)-0 means accounts in which principal or interest payment is not overdue for more than 30 days but account showing signs of incipient stress. Anything more than this is SMA-2 and SMA-3. The Cabinet nod leaves out those companies who were into SMA-1 and SMA-3 even before the IL&FS crisis started. The government’s partial credit guarantee scheme covers bonds of up to Rs 1 trillion, with the amount of overall guarantee being limited to first loss of up to 10 per cent of fair value of assets being purchased by the under the Scheme, or Rs 10,000 crore, whichever is lower. “The proposed government guarantee support and resultant pool buyouts will help address NBFCs/HFCs resolve their temporary liquidity or cash flow mismatch issues, and enable them to continue contributing to credit creation and providing last mile lending to borrowers, thereby spurring economic growth,” the Union government said in its statement. The scheme was first launched in August, in which the government said it will provide one time six months' partial credit guarantee to public sector banks for first loss up to 10 per cent.