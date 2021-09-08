Nearly a third of NDB's funding provided for fighting Covid: NDB President

-
ALSO READ
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
Indian-Allahabad Bank amalgamation: Changes & all the post-merger details
SBI, HDFC Bank: Here is why bank stocks rallied up to 7% on Monday
How the PSU bank merger that comes into force on April 1 will impact you
England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming, match and toss timings
-
About a third or over $9 billion of New Development Bank’s (NDB) portfolio has gone towards fighting the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, the development bank’s president Marcos Troyjo said.
“NDB’s portfolio of projects has continued to grow and diversify. Today, NDB has approved financing for around 80 infrastructure and sustainable development projects in all our member countries, totaling portfolio of about $30 billion,” Troyjo said at the Annual BRICS Financial Forum. Over $9 billion of this financing has gone towards fighting the effects of Covid-19 across member countries, he added.
NDB’s lending activities have increased and involve collaboration with national development banks and financial intermediaries, he said. NDB has approved more than $3.6 billion loan for seven operations that entail on-lending through national financial intermediaries.
Troyjo said, many projects of NDB seek to leverage the expansive reach and capacity of national development banks to finance interventions across sectors in the BRICS countries. NDB will provide a $500 million loan to the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) for on-lending to sub-projects that promote climate change adaptation and mitigation across range of sectors.
NDB has also provided a $460 million loan to Russia to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of the national judicial system, and a $500 million loan to India for construction of a rail corridor connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad and Meerut.
Troyjo also said that the board of governors of NDB have approved admission of United Arab Emirates, Uruguay in Bangladesh, as the first new member countries to join the NDB. “Membership expansion is in line with our strategy to be positioned as a premier institution for emerging economies.” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU