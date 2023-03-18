New age firms in payment space reluctant to comply with rules at times: Das

Meanwhile, he also touched upon the fact that having successfully implemented so many payment systems domestically on such a large scale, the time has come to expand our reach overseas. “Our home-grown payment products, UPI and RuPay network, are enhancing their global footprint. The launch of UPI linkage with Singapore’s PayNow is a major step forward. In future, such linkages with other countries will make cross-border payments simple, affordable and real-time. QR code [1] based merchant payments through UPI apps are already enabled in Bhutan, Singapore and UAE. All these would also help project India’s soft power at the global level”, he said.

Das also highlighted that PSOs must always be cognisant of the emerging threats of cyber security, data protection, etc., in the wake of the rise in digital payments and put in place suitable risk mitigation measures.