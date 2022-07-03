JUST IN

Reserve Bank's DICGC to pay depositors of two co-operative banks in August
Banking frauds of over Rs 100 cr see significant decline in FY22
Canara Bank crosses Rs 1 trn mark for outstanding gold loan book in June
SBI to scale up gold loan business, start premium banking services
Govt revamps Banks Board into Financial Services Institutions Bureau
HSBC to relaunch private banking business within a year, says CEO
HSBC to relaunch India private banking business within a year: Exec
PNB Hsg Fin to seek shareholders' nod in July to raise Rs 12k cr in debt
CRISIL upgrades IOB's Basel III compliant tier II bonds from 'A+' to 'AA-'
Large banks with healthy performance to outperform industry: Axis Bank CEO
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Reserve Bank's DICGC to pay depositors of two co-operative banks in August

Business Standard

No adverse observations from BSE and NSE on the proposed merger: HDFC Bank

The merger, which was announced in early April, requires a series of approvals from financial sector regulators including RBI and CCI before it goes to NCLT and shareholders

Topics
HDFC Bank | HDFC

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
HDFC

Private lender HDFC Bank on Sunday said it got "no adverse observations" from the stock exchanges on the proposed merger with HDFC.

"We would like to inform you that HDFC Bank has received observation letter with ‘no adverse observations’ from BSE Limited and observation letter with ‘no objection’ from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, both dated July 2, 2022," the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

The merger, which was announced in early April, requires a series of approvals from financial sector regulators including RBI and CCI before it goes to National Company Law Tribunal and shareholders, the lender said.

"The Scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals inter alia including approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, Competition Commission of India, the National Company Law Tribunal and the

respective shareholders and creditors of the companies involved in the Scheme, as may be required," HDFC Bank further said.

The merger is expected to be completed in about 15 to 18 months.

In fiscal year ended March 2022, HDFC Bank reported nearly 19 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 36,961 crore. Its balance sheet grew by 18.4 per cent to Rs 20,68,535 crore.

On the asset quality front, bank's gross non-performing assets stood at 1.17 per cent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2022.
Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Sun, July 03 2022. 15:19 IST

`
.