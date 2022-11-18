Not buying stake in Equitas SFB, says DSP AMC in response to media reports

-
ALSO READ
Sentiment will remain buoyant on easing monetary fears, says Vinit Sambre
Ujjivan SFB reports 44 % YoY growth in advances in Q2, loan book expands
Inflation, rates hikes may push yields up further: DSP Investment's Yadav
Equitas SFB MD & CEO P N Vasudevan announces decision to leave bank
Ujjivan Financial, SFB in focus: Stocks hit 52-week highs in volatile mkt
-
DSP Investment Managers has clarified that it is not buying any stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) as reported by the media. It said that the approval received by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows its mutual fund schemes to hold more than 5 per cent stake in Equitas SFB, which will soon merge with Equitas Holdings (EHL).
"As on date, various schemes of DSP Mutual Fund hold equity shares of EHL which upon merger would hold over 5 per cent of Equitas SFB. Hence, approval was sought from RBI which has been approved subject to certain conditions. We wish to reiterate that it is not DSP Investment Manager (the AMC), rather it is the individual schemes of DSP Mutual Fund that have collectively invested in Equitas Holdings," the AMC said.
Based on the RBI approval, some reports had said that DSP Investment Managers is buying a 9.99 per cent stake in Equitas SFB. The reports had led to a sudden surge in Equitas SFB's stock price on Thursday.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 19:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU