Worries as NPAs under Mudra scheme rise to 5% for public sector banks

Business Standard

The NPAs of public sector banks (PSBs) under the Mudra scheme stood at 4.9 per cent in 2019-20 - a big jump from 3.7 per cent in 2018-19 and 3.4 per cent in 2017-18

NPAs | public sector banks PSBs | Mudra scheme

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

The non-performing assets for loans disbursed by state-owned banks under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) are on a rising trajectory and soared to around 5 per cent of the total loans disbursed in 2019-20, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur informed the Parliament earlier this week.

The NPAs of public sector banks (PSBs) under the Mudra scheme stood at 4.9 per cent in 2019-20 – a big jump from 3.7 per cent in 2018-19 and 3.4 per cent in 2017-18. Thakur informed the Lok Sabha in a written response on Monday that NPAs of PSBs under the PMMY scheme rose to Rs ...

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 18:21 IST

