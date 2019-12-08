One year of Guv Shaktikanta Das at RBI: Keep calm and do what's needed

When Shaktikanta Das, former economic affairs secretary with the government of India, was appointed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor on December 11, 2018, within just a day of the resignation of Urjit Patel, there were murmurs that the fiercely independent central bank would be converted into a finance ministry department.

A year since then, the murmurs have become much fainter as RBI watchers and insiders say the career bureaucrat, much like his illustrious predecessors, has turned out to be quite a man of his own. “When you enter the RBI, you could be a government ...