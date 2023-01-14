JUST IN
Business Standard

Piyush Goyal calls for redoubling efforts at WTO for TRIPS waiver

In June last year, members of the WTO agreed to grant a temporary patent waiver for the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines for five years

Topics
Piyush Goyal | Coronavirus Vaccine | medical

Press Trust of India 

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday pitched for increasing efforts at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for getting patent waivers for diagn­ostics and therapeutics used to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. In June last year, members of the WTO agreed to grant a temporary patent waiver for the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines for five years. It was agreed to start talks on including therapeutics and diagnostics, as proposed by India and South Africa, under the purview of this waiver after six months.

Goyal also said there was a need for depoliticisation of the global supply of essential medicines.

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 00:01 IST

