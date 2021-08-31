PNB cuts savings deposits rate by 10 bps to 2.9%, effective Sept 1

State-owned lender (PNB) has reduced savings deposit rates by 10 basis points to 2.9 per cent.

The cut in the interest rate, effective from September 1, will be applicable on both, existing and new savings accounts, the lender said.

Bank officials said the decision is partly driven by huge liquidity that the bank continues to manage and also correction in rates vis-a-vis peers, especially public sector

The lender has been offering 2.9 per cent to 5.25 per cent interest on term deposits with a period of 7-14 days and 5-10 years, respectively, from August 1. Deposit rates for senior citizens range from 3.4 per cent to 5.75 per cent.

The public sector bank has also announced that it will waive all service charges, processing fees and documentation charges on home loans, vehicle loans, personal loans, pension loans and gold loans. The offer can be availed both through bank branches and digital channels. The processing fee waiver will be available until December 31.

Last month, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) had waived 100 per cent processing fee on home loans and car loans.

offers interest rate starting from 6.80 per cent on home loans and 7.15 per cent on car loans. Personal loans by the lender are offered at 8.95 per cent.

The lender, in a press statement, said it is confident that this festive season will see an encouraging revival in overall consumer spending, thereby boosting its credit portfolio.