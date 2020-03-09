Meet Prashant Kumar, SBI veteran asked to Yes Bank steer in rough seas

With just a few months remaining in his last assignment of managing the books of the country's largest bank, Prashant Kumar was preparing for a life beyond State Bank India. Destiny, however, had something else in store for Kumar, when the Reserve Bank of India appointed him administrator of Yes Bank, which is under moratorium.

Was this assignment a reward for the critical role he played in making SBI’s balance sheet healthy and for the effective integration of six banks with SBI? Perhaps. His blend of experience as chief development officer and head of the human resource ...