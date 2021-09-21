JUST IN
Private lender YES Bank resumes credit card issuance with Visa tie-up

Its credit card issuance activity was hit in July after the Reserve Bank of India placed curbs on Mastercards

BS Reporter 

YES bank
Photo: Shutterstock

Private sector lender YES Bank has resumed issuance of new credit cards under pact with payment network Visa.
Its credit card issuance activity was hit in July after the Reserve Bank of India placed curbs on Mastercards on on-boarding new domestic customers for breaching norms for data storage.

First Published: Tue, September 21 2021. 00:00 IST

