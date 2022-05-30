Privatisation process of two PSBs at advanced stage, says DFS Secy Malhotra

“Advance action” is underway for the of two public sector (PSBs) as announced by Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last Union Budget, Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said Monday.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman had announced of two public sector (PSBs) besides IDBI Bank. However, this year’s Budget Speech had skipped the mention of the progress made for the of two .

“Insofar as banking privatisation is concerned, there is already a statement on the floor of the house by the Minister for making enabling provision. Advance action on this is underway," Malhotra said during the curtain raiser event for celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Even as the government’s policy think tank NITI Aayog has suggested names of two public sector for privatisation, the Centre is yet to make an enabling provision in the law for the divestment of the government’s stake sale below the 51 per cent threshold. The government had listed the introduction of Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 in the winter session of the Parliament last year, but the Bill was not tabled. NITI Aayog had reportedly suggested privatisation of Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank.

The approval to privatise the two state-owned lenders is yet to be considered by the Core Group of Secretaries on Divestment (CGD) headed by the Cabinet Secretary. Once approved by the CGD, the proposal will be sent to the Alternative Mechanism (AM) that comprises of Minister Sitharaman and Minister of Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Post the AM’s nod, the Cabinet will take up the proposal.

As per the amendments to the Banking Companies Act that were moved last year, the government is looking to retain at least 26 per cent stake in post privatisation.