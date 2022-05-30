JUST IN

Advance action on bank privatisation underway, says DFS secretary
79,669 pieces of fake Rs 500 notes detected by banks in FY22: RBI report
Centre looks to woo top US investors for stake sale in IDBI Bank
Bank of Maharashtra tops PSU lenders chart in loan growth in FY22
RBI annual report: FY22 saw more bank frauds but value decreased by half
Union Bank to raise up to Rs 8,100 cr in capital for business expansion
Union Bank of India gets board approval to raise up to Rs 8,100 cr
Should central bankers consider pitfalls of making declarative statements?
Govt committed to privatisation of two public sector banks: Report
Bank of Maharashtra to pay 5% dividend from net worth on govt nudge
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Advance action on bank privatisation underway, says DFS secretary

Business Standard

Privatisation process of two PSBs at advanced stage, says DFS Secy Malhotra

While NITI Aayog has suggested names of two banks for privatisation, Centre is yet to make a provision for the divestment of govt stake sale below 51%

Topics
Banks privatisation | privatisation | PSBs

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 
The changes will help in putting a framework in place for the privatisation of the other two PSBs that the government had announced in the Union Budget.

“Advance action” is underway for the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last Union Budget, Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said Monday.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman had announced privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) besides IDBI Bank. However, this year’s Budget Speech had skipped the mention of the progress made for the privatisation of two PSBs.

“Insofar as banking privatisation is concerned, there is already a statement on the floor of the house by the Finance Minister for making enabling provision. Advance action on this is underway," Malhotra said during the curtain raiser event for celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Even as the government’s policy think tank NITI Aayog has suggested names of two public sector banks for privatisation, the Centre is yet to make an enabling provision in the law for the divestment of the government’s stake sale below the 51 per cent threshold. The government had listed the introduction of Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 in the winter session of the Parliament last year, but the Bill was not tabled. NITI Aayog had reportedly suggested privatisation of Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank.

The approval to privatise the two state-owned lenders is yet to be considered by the Core Group of Secretaries on Divestment (CGD) headed by the Cabinet Secretary. Once approved by the CGD, the proposal will be sent to the Alternative Mechanism (AM) that comprises of Finance Minister Sitharaman and Minister of Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Post the AM’s nod, the Cabinet will take up the proposal.

As per the amendments to the Banking Companies Act that were moved last year, the government is looking to retain at least 26 per cent stake in PSBs post privatisation.
Read our full coverage on Banks privatisation

First Published: Mon, May 30 2022. 18:48 IST

`
.