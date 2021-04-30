Project Future-Ready: HDFC Bank rehauls organisation set-up, top-deck roles

The country's largest private lender, HDFC Bank, on Friday rehauled its organisational set-up and also reshuffled roles of top managers under the ‘Project Future-Ready’.

The bank is reorganising itself into three clear areas of business verticals, delivery channels and technology/digital to further build its execution muscle, said in a late-evening statement.

Managing Director Sashi Jagdishan said this structure would create the necessary strategic and execution agility to serve customers across India and Bharat, retail, commercial (MSME) and corporate segments.

The creation of focused business verticals and delivery channels would enable it to capitalise on the opportunities across customer segments in the time to come.

The bank has four broad delivery channels; branch banking, teleservice/sales (including the virtual relationship manager channel), sales channels aligned with the business verticals and digital marketing.

Among some of the changes in roles of senior executives, Rahul Shyam Shukla, group head, will now be responsible to drive the commercial banking (MSME) and rural vertical. Parag Rao, group head for payments business, will drive the technology transformation and digital agenda. And Sampath Kumar, group head for NRI banking will now be in charge of all teleservice relationships, including VRM delivery channel of the bank.