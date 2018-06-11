PSBs may see Rs 180-200 billion mark-to-market losses in Q1FY19

In the March 2018 quarter, many public-sector banks (PSBs) reported disastrous performance due to the recognition of high bad loans, following the directive by the Reserve Bank of India, through its February 12, 2018 circular.

Though brokerages revised their earnings estimates downwards with steep decline in target prices too, stocks of some PSBs, like State Bank of India (SBI), surged by over six per cent immediately post Q4 results in the hope that major stress may be now over. True, the market may be right in assuming that much of the bad loan stress is reflecting in the stock ...