Rana Kapoor's tenure as Yes Bank MD and CEO to end in January 2019

Yes Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) Rana Kapoor might have to step down from his position early next year.

According to sources, banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended Kapoor's tenure till January 31, 2019, and has directed the private sector lender to search for a successor in the interim.

On August 30, Yes Bank had received RBI's approval for the continuance of Kapoor as MD and CEO of the bank till further notice from the central bank.

In June this year, Yes Bank's shareholders had approved the re-appointment of Kapoor as the chief executive and managing director for three years, subject to final approval from the RBI.

The bank had sought permission from the RBI for the reappointment of Kapoor for a period of three years starting September 2018 onward. Earlier this year, RBI denied a three-year extension to Axis Bank CEO Shikha Sharma despite the board endorsing her reappointment.

Kapoor was among the founding team of Yes Bank, along with Ashok Kapur, who died in 2008. As a promoter, Kapoor and his family own a 10.66 per cent stake in the bank. He has been the bank's CEO since 2004.

The banking sector has seen increased regulatory scrutiny over the past two years as the RBI has tried to push for appropriate recognition of bad loans. The asset quality review initiated in December 2015 has led to an increase in bad loans over Rs 6 trillion across banks, including Yes Bank.

An email sent to Yes Bank did not elicit a response till the time of publishing the story.