Modi cabinet appoints 10 MDs, CEOs of state-owned banks; 5 from SBI alone

and are among five deputy managing directors in who have been appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of and Indian Bank respectively, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.

They are among 10 MDs and CEOs of state-owned whose appointments were approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by

Mahapatra and Chundru will have tenure till the date of their superannuation, i.e. May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2021, respectively, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Three other Dy MDs of -- Pallav Mohapatra, and -- have also been appointed as and of Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Dena Bank, respectively.

They all will have tenure till the date of their superannuation.

Mohapatra and Packirisamy's tenure will last till February 28, 2021. Shekhar will be the and of Dena Bank till June 30, 2020.

The move to appoint five deputy managing directors from is being seen as the government's effort to tap into the talent from the country's largest lender to help other grappling with high non-performing assets, officials said.

Besides these five bankers, has been appointed and of initially for a period of three years. Rao's tenure will be extendable up to the date of his superannuation, i.e. January 31, 2022, the order said.

He is the Executive Director of

A S Rajeev, Executive Director of Indian Bank, has been named MD and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra for an initial period of three years and extendable up to two years after "review of his performance", it said.

Atul Kumar Goel and S Harisnakar have been appointed MD and CEO in UCO Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank respectively. Goel is ED, Union Bank of India, and Harisankar is the Executive Director of

Ashok Kumar Pradhan will be MD and CEO of United Bank of India. He is at present the ED of the same bank.

Their appointments come more than two months after they were recommended by the Board Bureau, an advisory body formed by the for top level appointments in the banks.

The BBB had recommended 14 bankers, including six deputy managing directors of for appointment. Of the six, all except C V Nageswar have been appointed as MD and CEO of different state-owned banks, according to a statement issued by it on June 30.