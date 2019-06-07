RBI allows banks 30-day window after default to draw resolution plan

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday allowed banks more time and flexibility to consider how they want to treat an account after it has defaulted. The banks will now have 30 days to think of a plan after a “default” and a further 180 days to implement the plan. The banks can even delay implementing the plan if they have enough capital to set aside. However, if they decide to take tough action against defaulters, their pledged provisions can be freed back.

This came after the Supreme Court quashed the circular the RBI had issued on February 12 last year on recovering bad loans.

The RBI then held the view that accounts of Rs 2,000 crore and above should be taken to the insolvency court if no resolution was found within 180 days of default. This criterion was termed as a “one-day default” norm even as the definition of default did not change.

In its latest “prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets”, not only did the central bank shed the “one-day default” norm, it also gave banks enough operational freedom to do restructuring as they wished.

However, earlier all the lenders had to agree on the resolution plan. Now any decision agreed by lenders representing 75 per cent by value and 60 per cent of lenders by number “shall be binding upon all the lenders”.

Bankers welcomed this flexibility even as conceding that their tight grip may have loosened after the diluted circular.

In essence, according to experts, bankers lost significant teeth against borrowers with the latest circular even as the central bank did not have much of an option after the Supreme Court told the regulator it had no right to tell banks to force companies into insolvency.

For now, the framework applies to accounts worth Rs 2,000 crore and above, but from January 1 next year, amounts of Rs 1,500 crore and above will come under the new scheme of things. The central bank will announce when accounts below Rs 1,500 crore can be included in the framework in due course, it said.

Under the new norms, banks get 30 days from default to review and prepare a resolution plan. This plan may include decisions on taking the company for insolvency proceedings. After the end of the 30 days, the banks then have 180 days to implement the resolution plan.

In the February 12 circular, this extra window of 30 days was not there. The banks had to review, as well as implement, the resolution plan within 180 days of a default.

In case where a resolution plan is to be implemented, all lenders in a consortium must enter into an inter-creditor agreement (ICA) within 30 days of the review period, to provide for ground rules for finalisation and implementation of the plan.

The ICA will provide for rights and duties of majority lenders, duties and protection of rights of dissenting lenders, treatment of lenders with priority in cash flows or differential security interest, etc.

The resolution plan should be drawn in a manner that the dissenting lenders should at least get the money equivalent to the liquidation value of the assets, the RBI said.

RBI defined ‘liquidation value’ as the estimated realisable value of the assets of the relevant borrower, “if such borrower were to be liquidated as on the date of commencement of the review period.”

In the latest circular, the RBI said since banks must ensure that resolution plan should be drawn even before an actual default happens.

“Since default with any lender is a lagging indicator of financial stress faced by the borrower, it is expected that the lenders initiate the process of implementing a resolution plan even before a default.”

The banks can delay implementing the resolution plan. However, for that they will need to incur steep provisioning. If the 180 window is breached, then banks will have to incur additional 20 per cent provision on the outstanding. And if the plan is not implemented within 365 days of the default, an additional 15 per cent provision, or 35 per cent of the outstanding will have to be provided by banks.

This provision, however, can be reversed under certain condition. For example, if the borrower is not in default for a period of six months from the date of clearing of the overdues with all the lenders, where the implemented resolution plan involves restructuring, or change in ownership outside Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

When the resolution is pursued under IBC, “half of the additional provisions made may be reversed on filing of insolvency application and the remaining additional provisions may be reversed upon admission of the borrower into the insolvency resolution process under IBC.”

If recovery proceedings are initiated, the additional provisions can be reversed upon completion of the assignment of the recovery.

Experts say this means that banks can take whatever time they need to resolve an asset, provided they have enough capital to set aside for the account.

In earlier disposition, the banks had no choice but to drag a company to the insolvency code, if no resolution was done within 180 days from the date of default.

The newer norms, therefore, blunts the fangs of bankers significantly, experts say.



