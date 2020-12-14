RBI approves Uday Kotak's reappointment as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

-
ALSO READ
Industry expects fast recovery, says CII president Uday Kotak
IndusInd Bank soars 4% on takeover buzz; promoters call rumor 'baseless'
Kotak Bank consolidated pre-tax profit down 16.4% to Rs 2,435 cr in Q1
Kotak Mahindra AMC to launch ESG fund, offer open between Nov 20-Dec 4
Firms finding it hard to balance ESG with profits, says Eugene Fama
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved re-appointment of Uday Kotak as the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank for three years, effective January 1, the bank notified in filing with the exchanges.
The banking regulator also granted re-appointments of Prakash Apte as part-time chairman, and Dipak Gupta as Joint MD for a period of three years.
The shareholders of the bank had approved the re-appointments at their meetings held on May 13 and August 18 this year.
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU