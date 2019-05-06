RBI begins holding company talks with banks; norms to be finalised by Sept

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formally kick-started discussions with banks on the holding company (HoldCo) model, which will lead to cleaner equity holding structures within banking conglomerates.

In the first round of interaction, banks expressed their willingness to transition to the HoldCo regime, but have sought a two-year window, given issues on the compliance front. A highly placed source said the central bank is expected to come out with its guidelines on the HoldCo model by September 2019, and it is hoped a draft will be placed in public domain before that as ...