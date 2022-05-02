JUST IN

RBI board approves Rajiv Ranjan as MPC member as Mridul Saggar retires
LIC owns 4% of all listed stocks in India, more govt bonds than the RBI
UPI hits record high in April with 5.58 bn transactions worth Rs 9.83 trn
Banks, FIs will have to factor cross-holding norms for investing in LIC IPO
Sebi tweaks operational guidelines for FPIs, depository participants
PhonePe says Northeast region took lead in digital transactions in Q1
Bank credit to industry turns around in FY22, infra lending tops Rs 1 trn
Centre, Sebi to discuss exempting LIC from public shareholding norm
Feasible GDP growth over the medium term is 6.5-8.5%, says RBI paper
What is credit score & why is it important?
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

LIC owns 4% of all listed stocks in India, more govt bonds than the RBI

Business Standard

RBI board approves Rajiv Ranjan as MPC member after Mridul Saggar retires

Ranjan was an advisor in-charge in the monetary policy department, before he was elevated as an executive director.

Topics
RBI | MPC

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Photo: Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of India’s central board on Monday approved the nomination of Rajiv Ranjan as a member of the monetary policy committee.

Ranjan replaces Mridul Saggar, who retired last month.

“The Board approved the nomination of Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Executive Director as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee,” RBI said after the board met.

Ranjan was an advisor in-charge in the monetary policy department, before he was elevated as an executive director.

Out of the six MPC members, three are external. The other three members are RBI governor who is the chairperson of the committee, the deputy governor in charge of the monetary policy, and one officer of RBI nominated by the central board. Typically, the executive director of MPD becomes the third internal member.

Ranjan has a master’s degree from Delhi School of Economics and a PhD from Mumbai University. Ranjan will be a part of the monetary policy review meeting next month, scheduled between 6-8 June.

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Mon, May 02 2022. 23:03 IST

`