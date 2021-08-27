RBI fines five payment system cos for breach of escrow, KYC and other norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed monetary penalties on five payment system operators for non-complying with certain provisions of the central bank.

A penalty of Rs 3 crore was levied on Transaction Analysts (India) Pvt Ltd. The said on-site inspection of Transaction Analysts (India) revealed non-compliance with directions issued by the on escrow account balances, limits prescribed for certain transactions, and KYC.

Further, penalties ranging from Rs 1-2 crore have been imposed on four white label ATM operators for non-complying with provisions of the guidelines relating to white label ATMs in India.

BTI Payments and Hitachi Payment Services were levied with monetary penalties of Rs 2 crore each and Tata Communications Payment Solutions, as well as Vakrangee, have been served penalties to the tune of Rs 1 crore each.

“Off-site review of the operations of the white label ATM operators had revealed non-compliance with directions issued by the RBI on ATM deployment and maintenance of net-worth”, the RBI said.