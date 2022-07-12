RBI fines Ola Financial Services Rs 1.67 cr for not following directions

JUST IN

SBI, ICICI Bank up interest rates on certain foreign currency bank deposits

Business Standard

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday fined Ola Financial Services Rs 1.67 crore for not complying with its directions on prepaid payment instruments. The company is a unit of the ride-hailing platform.

Ola Financial Services was found to be non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. Accordingly, the central bank issued a notice to the entity advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it.

Following the company’s response to a notice, the central bank concluded that the charge of non-compliance with the directions issued by it was substantiated and it warranted a monetary penalty on the company.
First Published: Tue, July 12 2022. 18:50 IST

