RBI imposes penalties on three banks for non-compliance of norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed monetary penalty on three banks for non-compliance of certain prudential norms on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning requirements.
The banking regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on Bank of India as it found in its statutory inspection of the banks’ financial position as on March 31,2017 and March 31, 2018 that the lender was not in compliance with certain norms pertaining to income recognition, asset classification, provisioning pertaining to advances (divergence in NPA accounts), opening of current accounts by banks (need for discipline), and classification and reporting of frauds.
ALSO READ: Govt mulling more policy action for NBFCs, regulatory changes for markets
Karnataka Bank was fined Rs 1.2 crore as the RBI found in its risk assessment report that the bank had flouted norms relating divergence in NPAs and asset classification as well as income recognition.
Saraswat Co-operative Bank was fined Rs 30 lakh by the RBI as in its inspection the regulator found that the lender was not complying with the IRAC (income recognition and asset classification) norms with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2018.
