JUST IN
What is an e-way bill?
State funds to popularise digital payment appropriated by banks: PCI chief
Indians remitted $6 bn in Q1FY23 under LRS scheme, shows RBI data
Sebi urges intermediaries to join accounts aggregator framework
Sebi moves to safeguard demat accounts through block mechanism
I-T dept allows taxpayers more time to claim credit for taxes paid abroad
UPI charges may partially offset loss on credit card MDR: RBI paper
RBI report projects retail inflation within tolerance band by Q1FY24
UPI expands; Indian flyers to UK to enjoy hassle-free digital transactions
ADR vs GDR: Know the difference
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Digital lenders seek clarifications from RBI on end-use cases, APR
Business Standard

RBI lifts business restrictions imposed on American Express Banking Corp

RBI had on April 23, 2021, imposed restrictions on American Express Banking Corp from onboarding new domestic customers onto its card network from May 1, 2021 for non-compliance

Topics
RBI

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

American Express
Photo: Shutterstock

Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday lifted business restrictions imposed on American Express Banking Corp.

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp. with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," said RBI in a statement on Wednesday.

RBI had on April 23, 2021, imposed restrictions on American Express Banking Corp. from onboarding new domestic customers onto its card network from May 1, 2021 for non-compliance with the RBI circular dated April 6, 2018 on storage of payment system data.

In June, RBI had lifted the ban imposed on Mastercard and allowed the card network to onboard new customers for debit, credit, or prepaid cards, as it is satisfied with the company’s compliance with the storage of payment data norms.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 19:00 IST

`
.