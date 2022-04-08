RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates: RBI likely to keep rates unchanged

Monetary policy LIVE: The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to announce the review of the policy today. A majority of market participants expect to retain status quo on interest rate. However, the projection of 4.5 per cent for FY23 may see an upward revision on account of geopolitical developments.

In the last 10 meetings, the MPC left interest rate unchanged and also maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance. The or the short-term lending rate was last cut on May 22, 2020. Since then, the rate remains at a historic low of 4 per cent.

Key points to note

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and surging oil prices are pushing the cost of commodities higher

After the February MPC meeting, the had decided to hold its key lending rates steady.

The Indian market has been witnessing investment outflows for quite some time. In the past two months between February 1 and April 1, foreign portfolio investors have pulled out a net investment of Rs 88,135 crore.

