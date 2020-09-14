RBI pulls up banks over delay in automating NPA recognition process

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pulled up over the delay in automating the process of identifying non-performing assets (NPA), provisioning and filing returns with the banking regulator. It has now asked to upgrade systems and comply with the guidelines by June 30, 2021.

were advised in August 2011 to have appropriate IT systems for identification of NPAs and generation of related data/returns, both for regulatory reporting and bank’s own MIS requirements.

In a communication to banks' chief executives, the said that in many banks the process was not fully automated yet and they were still resorting to manual identification of NPAs. They were also over-riding the system generated asset classification by manual intervention in a routine manner.

In order to ensure the completeness and integrity of automated asset classification, provisioning calculation and income recognition processes, banks are advised to put in place/ upgrade systems to conform with guidelines latest by June 30, 2021, the said.

The central bank said all accounts (borrowing), including temporary overdrafts (irrespective of size, sector or types of limits), should be covered in the automated system. The also said that banks’ investments should also be covered under the system.

The RBI wants that asset classification rules be configured in the system, in compliance with regulatory guidelines and the process of calculating provisions also be system based in line with pre-set rules for various categories of assets and value of security.

In addition, income recognition and de- recognition of impaired assets (NPAs/NPIs) should be system driven and the amount required to be reversed from the income account should be obtained from the system without any manual intervention.

The system shall handle both down-grade and upgrade of accounts through Straight Through Process (STP) without manual intervention, RBI added.