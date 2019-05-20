RBI readies credit line rules for NBFCs, may seek views after poll results

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working on a liquidity line for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and may ask for suggestions from participants on draft guidelines after election results are declared. One of the likely measures is the central bank opening a special borrowing window for NBFCs, similar to what banks have, according to sources.

How much an NBFC can borrow would be decided after excluding the NBFC’s real estate and construction finance exposure. NBFCs will be able to borrow, based on their retail, agriculture, and other such assets. Since NBFCs ...