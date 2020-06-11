JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » NBFCs

RBI asks SBI to appoint a qualified chartered accountant as CFO
Business Standard

RBI staff studies on NBFCs call for more policy help to avoid systemic risk

While the RBI has done a number of liquidity enhancing measures, and the government has also come up with credit guarantee schemes, the issue in hand is clearly that of solvency

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | NBFCs | Franklin Templeton Investments India

Anup Roy & Jash Kriplani  |  Mumbai 

Two studies done by staff at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) recommended more support for the sector to avoid systemic risk. They also advise mutual funds to improve liquidity by investing more in government securities, in the absence of a robust corporate bond market, to tide over redemption pressures.

The studies are not the view of the central bank, but are important as these could later help crystalise the RBI’s view on the matter. The studies were authored by Yaswant Bitra, Manish Meena, and Anubhav Agarwal of the Financial Stability Unit, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 02:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU