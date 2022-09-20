RBI takes Central Bank of India out of PCA framework

-
Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced that Central Bank of India has been taken out of PCA framework.
"The performance of the Central Bank of India, currently under the Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF) of RBI, was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision. It was noted that as per the assessed figures of the bank for the year ended March 31, 2022, the bank is not in the breach of the PCA parameters," said the central bank in a statement.
Central Bank of India has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of Minimum Regulatory Capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments, added RBI.
"Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that Central Bank of India is taken out of the PCA restrictions subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring," said RBI.
Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and IDBI Bank have been taken out of PCA framework last year.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 19:07 IST