RBI to lay down strict timeline to identify CEO-designates of private banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may stipulate stricter timelines to identify the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO)-designates in and for them to settle down in their new roles. Extensions for current corner-room occupants could be linked to how robust the succession planning at the they helm is, and the manner in which bench strength is being nursed.

Corner-room aspirants’ ‘demonstratable record of running significant commercial operations’, their board experience, and contribution to its deliberations will be key factors which could be taken into account by the central bank when evaluating candidature. The onus on the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of is set to go up, even as private bank boards will have to engage deeper in succession planning.

As on date, the succession planning process at is not hard-coded, and the central bank wants to ensure smooth baton changes. Also, cut down on ‘key personnel risks’ which pencils in contingency plans for outlier events.





ALSO READ: Diversified global, US and Europe funds saw biggest outflow: Cameron Brandt

Succession planning is to go beyond what a private bank currently defines as its ‘top management’, and there is to be an identifiable second-in-command well ahead of an incumbent boss’ term comes to an end. Not many have a deputy MD and CEO.

A stricter succession planning framework had engaged the central bank during the time of RBI governor Urjit Patel, and it has been gathered that this has come ‘back on the regulatory agenda, following the developments at private banks over the past year’.

The most recent of these being the central bank’s stance last week that the appointments of Sashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaveri each as an additional director and executive director be put on hold until a successor to MD Aditya Puri is decided. Both Jagdishan and Zaveri had been speculated as being possible candidates to move into the corner room at the bank.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak: Analysts cautious on sectors with high debt

It may be recalled that the Securities and Exchange Board of India had mandated that there be a clearly articulated succession policy on April 17, 2014, and said that this will be a key function of the board of directors. This has come to be tested severely in the case of private banks, and the central bank is to get cracking on this front.

The Basel-headquartered Bank for International Settlements in its ‘Corporate Governance Principles for Banks’, explicitly stresses on the need for succession plans for the CEO and other key positions.

The exits of Chanda Kochhar at ICICI Bank, Shikha Sharma at Axis Bank, and Rana Kapoor at YES Bank — sudden, but for varied reasons — had put the banks’ boards in a spot. In the run-up to the hunt for successors to both Puri and IndusInd Bank’s MD and CEO Romesh Sobti, the spotlight was on whether the central bank will align the age limit for directors on private bank boards to 75 years (up from 70) with the Companies Act.





ALSO READ: Extra prepared if there is an exponential rise in Coronavirus cases: Govt

As on date, private banks send a shortlist of three MD and CEO candidates to the central bank for its approval, four months before the incumbent’s term comes to an end. It was pointed out that there is nothing by way of regulations which prevents the boards from starting the succession process much in advance. “And there is no instance yet of a private bank’s head voluntarily calling time, having set in motion a succession process well ahead of it,” said a source.

In the specific case of YES Bank, the bank’s board, when seeking additional time to seek replacement for MD and CEO Rana Kapoor, made mention of his ‘role in the bank since inception’ and ‘the time-consuming challenges of finding a new successor’.

ON BATON CHANGE