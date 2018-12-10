NBFCs may follow banks in liquidity reporting; cost of capital set to go up

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to review the structural liquidity statements (SLS) filed by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) with it to make them more rigorous. They will form part of the iron-clad asset-liability management (ALM) norms for the sector, which are on the anvil, and bring NBFCs on a par with banks on dynamic reporting on liquidity.

The new framework may not cover the entire universe of NBFCs, which run into thousands, but will cover the entities that are systemically important and defined as those with an asset size of Rs 5 billion. A cap on ...