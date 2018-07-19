RBI to soon introduce lavender-coloured Rs 100 note: Salient features

The of India will soon issue denomination banknotes with a new base colour, while existing bank notes of the same denomination issued by the central bank will continue to be the legal tender.

The new note in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series has as a base colour, unlike the current Rs 100 denomination note which is green. The reverse of the banknote will bear the motif of ‘Rani Ki Vav’, a step well located in Gujarat, which signifies the country’s cultural heritage, says the central bank.

Since the government demonetised the (old series) Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 scheduled banknotes in November 2016, it has introduced three new banknotes (new series): Rs 2,000 (pink), Rs 500 (green), Rs 50 (blue).

The new banknotes which have been introduced over the course of last year, as distinct from the old series, have the Swachh Bharat logo and slogan on the bank. The numerals, which are printed in the Devnagari script, had invited criticism from several state governments and political leaders from the non-Hindi speaking regions.





Here is the salient features of new lavender-coloured Rs 100 note:

The obverse (Front)

1. See through register with denominational numeral 100

2. Latent image with denominational numeral 100

3. Denominational numeral 100 in Devnagari (१००)

4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in the centre

5. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘India’ and ‘100’

6. Windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and with shift; of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted

7. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

8. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

9. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (100) watermarks

10. Number panel with numerals in ascending font on the top left side and bottom right side

11. For visually impaired intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised triangular identification mark with micro-text 100, four angular bleed lines both on the right and left sides

Reverse (Back)

12. Year of printing of the note on the left

13. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

14. Language panel

15. Motif of RANI KI VAV

16. Denominational numeral १०० in Devnagari